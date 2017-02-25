Houghton College A Cappella Singers perform

Elyse Brady and the St. Augustine Art Association have invited Historic City News readers to spend the evening enjoying HOUGHTON SINGERS POP A CAPPELLA ENSEMBLE in a free concert Tuesday, February 28th at 7:00 p.m.

This highly selective group of top singers from New York’s Greatbatch School of Music at Houghton College is currently touring the southern U.S. Their energetic performances have generated a buzz on social media, thanks to the popularity of the television singing competition “The Sing Off.” The group’s repertoire includes music from all genres.

The hour-long concert will take place in the acoustically dynamic and elegant setting of the St. Augustine Art Association Main Gallery at 22 Marine Street, one block west of the City Marina. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

A goodwill offering will be accepted.

Parking in downtown St. Augustine is free after 5:00 p.m. For information and to reserve a seat, call (904) 824-2310.

