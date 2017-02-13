How Nintendo Switch looks with items in your bag – CNET

February 13, 2017 Syndication

Nintendo Switch and Apple’s iPhone SE

Photo by: Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS XL

If you have wide pockets, the Nintendo Switch might just fit inside them. Without the Joy-Con controllers, the console has very similar dimensions to Nintendo’s 3DS XL when closed.

Photo by: Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The Switch and iPad Mini 4

When placed next to Apple’s smallest tablet form factor, in this case the 8-inch iPad Mini 4, it becomes apparent that Nintendo’s Switch is aiming for the even-smaller side of the tablet world with its 6.2-inch screen.

Photo by: Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Nintendo Switch and a portable charger

Photo by: Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Nintendo Switch and an umbrella

Photo by: Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The Switch and the Snapchat Spectacles

Photo by: Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Nintendo Switch and the MacBook Air (13-inch)

Heading to work and playing the Nintendo Switch on your commute? Well, don’t forget your laptop if you need it there, too. This is what the gaming system looks like next to the 13-inch MacBook Air from 2015.

Photo by: Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Nintendo Switch by itself

And when you are done comparing the console to everything else in your bag, here is what it looks like by itself.

Photo by: Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The USB-C port and kickstand

And with a quick flip, here’s the console’s USB Type-C port and its kickstand.

Photo by: Mike Sorrentino/CNET

