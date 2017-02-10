HTC wants you to treat your sweetie (or yourself) to a new phone – CNET

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

HTC wants you to add a phone to the chocolate, roses and champagne that you plan on gifting your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day.

Starting today, the company is launching a week long sale on select phone models. The HTC 10 ($699) will cost $549, the HTC One A9 ($499) will go down to $299 and HTC One M9 ($649) gets the biggest discount at $399.

HTC is also offering free shipping for the phones and 50 percent off the JBL Reflect Aware C headphones. Valentine’s Day shopping sales are no Black Friday, but if your honey needs a new phone, it’s a thoughtful way to save a few bucks.

