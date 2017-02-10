HTC wants you to treat your sweetie to a new phone – CNET

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

HTC wants you to add a phone to the chocolate, roses and champagne you plan on gifting your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day.

Starting Friday, the company is launching a week-long sale on select phone models. The HTC 10 ($699) will go down to $549, the HTC One A9 ($499) to $299, and HTC One M9 ($649) to $399.

HTC is also offering free shipping for the phones and 50 percent off the JBL Reflect Aware C headphones. Valentine Day is no Black Friday, but if your honey needs a new phone, the phone offer is a thoughtful way to save a few bucks.

