HTC wants you to treat your sweetie to a new phone – CNET

February 10, 2017 Syndication

htc-10-product-london-5.jpg

The HTC 10 is on sale this week.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

HTC wants you to add a phone to the chocolate, roses and champagne you plan on gifting your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day.

Starting Friday, the company is launching a week-long sale on select phone models. The HTC 10 ($699) will go down to $549, the HTC One A9 ($499) to $299, and HTC One M9 ($649) to $399.

HTC is also offering free shipping for the phones and 50 percent off the JBL Reflect Aware C headphones. Valentine Day is no Black Friday, but if your honey needs a new phone, the phone offer is a thoughtful way to save a few bucks.

Email
Share
+1
Share
Pin
Share

Comments

Sponsor