Hurricane Evacuation Shelters opening Saturday morning

Historic City News has received an updated report regarding hurricane evacuation shelters operating during Hurricane Irma.

St. Johns County will be opening the following five shelters at 6:00 a.m. Saturday, September 9:

Pacetti Bay Middle School, 245 Meadowlark Ln. (Special needs)

Timberlin Creek Elementary School, 555 Pine Tree Ln. (Pet-friendly)

Southwoods Elementary School, 4750 SR-206 (Pet-friendly)

Pedro Menendez High School, 600 SR-206 (General population)

Bartram Trail High School, 7399 Longleaf Pine Pkwy. (General population)

