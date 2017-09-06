Hurricane Irma 12:00 p.m. Situation Update

St. Johns County Emergency Management reported to Historic City News that the Emergency Operations Center is currently at Level: 3. Management is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma and beginning preparedness actions for potential impacts.

The next Situation Report will be issued tomorrow at 12:00 pm unless conditions dictate an earlier report. St. Johns County Emergency Management is asking all staff with Emergency Operations Center related responsibilities to closely monitor the progress of Hurricane Irma.

“St. Johns County Emergency Management is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma and is participating in conference calls with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, National Weather Service Jacksonville and National Hurricane Center for the most up-to-date information,” said Emergency Management Director Linda Stoughton. “We are requesting that any departments or organizations that are taking any actions relative to the storm please advise us by email so the information can be added to the situation reports.”

Stoughton says that now would be a good time for all citizens to review their emergency plan and supplies, as well as determine their Evacuation Zone by going to www.sjcemergencymanagement.com and clicking on the “My Evacuation Zone” link.

Today’s Weather:

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 2pm and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 85. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight’s Weather:

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tomorrow’s Weather:

A slight chance of showers between 11am and 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Hurricane Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the extremely dangerous core of Irma will move over portions of the Virgin Islands very soon, pass near or just north of Puerto Rico this afternoon or tonight, pass near or just north of the coast of the Dominican Republic Thursday, and be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas late Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 185 mph with higher gusts. Irma is an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

• More frequent rip currents –moderate to high risk through the weekend

• Building surf beginning Thursday.

• Coastal flooding & beach erosion potential increasing Friday.

• Locally heavy rainfall this weekend.

• No Watches or Warnings have been issued for St. Johns County.

• No evacuations have been ordered.

• No shelters are open.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments