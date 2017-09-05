Hurricane Irma 5:30 p.m. Situation Update

St. Johns County Emergency Management reported to Historic City News that the Emergency Operations Center is currently at Level: 3. Management is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma and beginning preparedness actions for potential impacts.

St. Johns County Emergency Management is asking all staff with Emergency Operations Center related responsibilities to closely monitor the progress of Hurricane Irma.

“We are participating in conference calls with the FDEM, NWS Jacksonville and National Hurricane Center for the most up-to-date information,” Kelly Wilson told local reporters. “It is still too early to speculate on other potential local impacts from Irma. Considerable uncertainty remains about the weekend track and intensity of Irma.”

Current Situation:

Hurricane Irma is moving west at 15 mph across the Atlantic, nearing the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, making it a dangerous Category 5 hurricane.

Hurricane Irma is expected to turn toward the west-northwest tonight and continue for the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the extremely dangerous core of Irma will move over portions of the northern Leeward Islands tonight and early Wednesday, move near or over portions of the northern Virgin Islands Wednesday, and pass near or just north of Puerto Rico late Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Potential Impacts per NWS Jacksonville:

Indirect coastal impacts including high surf, coastal flooding and beach erosion and dangerous rip currents toward the end of this week, persisting into the weekend. Locally heavy rainfall near the east coast is possible this weekend.

Small Craft Advisory conditions forecast over the adjacent Atlantic waters starting Thursday or Friday.

There remains a high degree of forecast uncertainty with Irma’s forecast track beyond Friday. Increasing threat for more substantial impact Sunday night through Monday night.

