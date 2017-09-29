Hurricane Irma Relief Services at Hastings Library

To provide additional Hurricane Irma relief services, the Hastings Branch Library reported to Historic City News that they will open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 2nd.

Patrons can utilize the branch’s Internet, Wi-Fi, air conditioning, restrooms, and charging stations on this day.

The branch is also working with the Red Cross and other relief agencies to distribute donated food, clothing, tarps, and other items when the library is open.

For additional information on services and resources available at the Hastings Branch Library, please call 904.827.6970. The Anastasia Island Branch Library will no longer open on Mondays in October.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments