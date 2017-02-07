Hurricane Matthew town hall is not tonight

The City of St Augustine announced to local Historic City News reporters that their town hall meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday, February 7th, has been rescheduled to avoid conflicting with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of St. Johns County’s “Tips for Kid’s Sake” event.

The meeting to discuss Hurricane Matthew’s impact to infrastructure in Davis Shores will now be held on Tuesday, February 21st from 7:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. at R. B. Hunt Elementary School, located at 125 Magnolia Drive.

The Public Works Department will provide detailed information about the performance of the storm water system and sewer collection system immediately following the hurricane, and will present projects that are underway soon to help mitigate flooding and provide greater resiliency of the city’s underground utilities.

Comments