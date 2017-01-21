Husband reports that wife has been missing since Thursday

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are seeking Historic City News readers who may have information on the whereabouts of a St. Johns County woman who was reported missing Friday.

The missing woman was identified as 28-year-old Devon Marie Overbee, who resides in the 2600 block of Isabella Avenue in St Augustine. She is a white female, 5’ tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday morning by her husband at their residence and it is believed that Overbee may have taken a bus ride into Jacksonville.

Although there is no evidence of foul play at this time, she is being listed as missing and endangered, based on statements she made to friends on social media Friday and possibly being in the late stages of pregnancy.

Anyone with information concerning Devon Overbee is asked to contact Detective David Blanton at the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 209-2193.

