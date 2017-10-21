Illegally parked vehicles will be ticketed

Starting in November, Historic City News was informed that the City of St Augustine will begin parking enforcement against illegally parked vehicles to include Sunday mornings.

This includes vehicles parked on yellow curbs, parked in spaces reserved for commercial vehicles, taxis or sightseeing vehicles, vehicles parked facing the wrong direction or on sidewalks, and any other vehicles parked illegally.

“Currently, illegally parked vehicles have not been ticketed until Sunday afternoon,” Tara Bennie told local Historic City News reporters. “This change is needed to ensure access by businesses that depend on reserved spaces to operate or to receive deliveries.”

Bennie clarified by adding that parking remains free, but vehicles parked illegally will be ticketed.

For the remainder of October only warnings will be issued, however ticketing will begin in November.

