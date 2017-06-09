Inaugural meeting of Ravenswood Neighborhood Association

Forrest Masters, President of the newly formed Ravenswood Neighborhood Association, announced to Historic City News that the inaugural meeting of the organization has been scheduled for Thursday, June 15th. Interested neighbors, residents, business owners, and property owners are invited to attend.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be held at 39 Masters Drive in St Augustine.

“If you would like additional information you can contact me by e-mail at ravenswoodneighborhood@gmail.com,” said Amanda Corwin, who serves as the Secretary and Treasurer of the Neighborhood Association.

