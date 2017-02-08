Infiniti extends fancy Signature trim to 2017 Q50 and QX80 – Roadshow

The Chicago Auto Show regularly plays host to a number of incremental updates from various automakers. Infiniti is playing right into that this year with its new Signature Edition models.

Well, I shouldn’t say new, per se. This marks the second year of the QX80 Signature Edition, but it’s the inaugural debut of the Q50 Signature Edition. Both offer a few aesthetic updates with a few doodads thrown into the mix, and that’s about it, really. It’s a light year for Infiniti, at least in Chicago.

Infiniti

The Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition comes with a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6, which puts out 300 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Its feature lineup includes a moonroof, navigation, LED headlights, LED taillights and a climate control system with an air purifier.

Fun fact: The Q50 Signature Edition is actually already on sale. It’ll run you $38,700 for the rear-wheel drive version, and $40,700 for one with all-wheel drive.

The QX80 Signature Edition takes Infiniti’s largest, fanciest SUV and makes it fancier (but not larger). Here, you get a Saddle Tan leather interior, chrome mirror caps and 22-inch wheels with a dark tint. It also includes a full suite of active and passive safety systems that includes blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist.

The QX80 comes with just one available engine — a 400-horsepower, 5.6-liter V8. The Signature Edition can be had with either seven or eight seats, in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. This one doesn’t go on sale until May, and pricing is still TBD.

