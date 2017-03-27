Institute on the Constitution Tuesday evening

You are patriotically invited to attend the general meeting and program of the Saint Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday evening, March 28, held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine beginning at 6:30 p.m. when the special guest will be Jake MacAulay, Chief Operating Officer of the Institute on the Constitution.

The Institute on the Constitution is an educational outreach that presents the American Founding Fathers’ biblical and constitutional “American View” of law and government.

Jake MacAulay is the former co-host of the syndicated talk show, The Sons of Liberty, he is an ordained minister and has spoken to audiences nation-wide. Jake has been a guest on Fox News, The Blaze, The Weekly Standard, and others.

MacAulay will share a presentation that will address the American View of law and government, the biblical purpose of civil government and how to restore the worldview of America’s Founders.

“There is a God, our rights come from him and the purpose of civil government is to protect our God-given rights,” MacAulay told Historic City News Monday. “This American View is crucial to the preservation of Liberty.”

Please join us for a very informative evening followed by a question and answer period. No admission charge, and open to the public. Read our Blog at www.SaintAugustineTeaParty.org

