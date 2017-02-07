Intel patents laptop design with detachable curved display – CNET

Intel

Intel’s processors might power the overwhelming majority of laptops, but it doesn’t actually make laptops. That hasn’t stopped the chip maker from patenting a design here and there, though.

The company’s latest is a 2-in-1 laptop with a curved display according to a patent filed last November. Curved displays on TVs and phones are nothing new, but, with the exception of Acer’s $9,000 Predator 21 X, they haven’t been used for laptops and tablets.

Unlike the Acer, though, Intel’s design features a curved keyboard base, which would seem less than ideal for use on a flat surface like a desk. Likewise, such a curve on a tablet might prove awkward for drawing or writing.

Demand for personal computers has been in a steady decline for the past five years. It might just be designs like this that spark some interest.

Comments