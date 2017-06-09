Interstate shut down for 3 hours after multi-vehicle crash

On Wednesday afternoon, local Historic City News reporters were informed that a small Hyundai Elantra was traveling too fast for conditions on I-95 southbound then collided with two tractor-trailer operators when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Jose Cordero, 79-year-old resident of Port Saint Lucie, was issued a citation for driving too fast for conditions on slick roads in heavy rain.

He attempted to pass a semi-truck that was traveling in the center lane, but he lost control of the 2011 Hyundai and entered the center lane in front of the semi. After the vehicles crashed, the semi-truck traveled into the median, through the guardrail, and into the northbound lanes of I-95; crashing into a second semi that was traveling northbound.

Cordero suffered minor injuries and was transported to Flagler Hospital by St Johns County Fire Rescue, then released.

Christopher Nolan from Sebastian, Florida, the 64-year-old driver of the first semi, was also transported to Flagler Hospital with minor injuries. The third driver, 57-year-old David McPheeters of Farmersberg, Indiana, was released, uninjured.

The crash shut down I-95 northbound for approximately 3 hours.

