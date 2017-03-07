Investigators deliberate connection or coincidence

Historic City News cannot yet confirm the connection, if any, between yesterday’s reported traffic homicide of 55-year-old Steven Michael Canard of St Augustine, and another body deputies discovered today.

Deputies first received a call from a concerned friend, stating she was unable to reach today’s victim by telephone. When she went to the friend’s residence, he would not come to the door. The friend told detectives that the victim shared the residence “with an acquaintance”, who turns out to be Canard.

Pending notification of next-of-kin, the yet unnamed victim is described only as a man in his 50’s living in the 1400 block of Los Robles Avenue. After obtaining a search warrant, Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians entered the residence and have been obtaining background information and reviewing the evidence recovered.

First officers on the scene reported that today’s discovery involved “possible” foul play. As the investigation has continued; detectives now believe the death involves “probable” foul play.

Currently, St Johns County Major Crimes Detectives are coordinating with the Florida Highway Patrol Homicide Investigators to determine if any connections can be made between the two incidents.

A ruling on the cause, manner, and time of death will be determined by the District 23 Medical Examiner’s Office, following autopsy findings. The investigation is continuing and further information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

