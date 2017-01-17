Investiture of Judge Chris France this Friday

Circuit Judge Christopher A. France will be formally sworn into office during an investiture ceremony on Friday January 20, in Daytona Beach, per an announcement received by Historic City News from the court administrator for the Seventh Judicial Circuit.

A resident of Palatka, France spent much of his career at the State Attorney’s Office in St. Augustine. Since his gubernatorial appointment to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Joe Will, Judge France has been presiding over civil cases at the Volusia County Courthouse Annex at City Island in Daytona Beach.

After graduation from law school at Loyola University New Orleans, France was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1995. He served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Seventh Judicial Circuit for 18 years, taking on leadership roles in environmental crimes, sex crimes, drug enforcement and the homicide investigative unit and served as division chief in the St. Johns County office.

He also worked as a staff attorney at the Putnam County Courthouse for the Seventh Judicial Circuit and was appointed chair of the Florida Bar Grievance Committee.

Historic City News readers are invited to attend the ceremony at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20th at the Shores Resort and Spa located at 2637 South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach Shores.

