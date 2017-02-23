Jacksonville man arrested after attempt to meet child for sex

Historic City News learned that a 30-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday on several charges after he began communicating with an undercover detective over the Internet, believing that the officer was a child.

Charges were filed against James Campbell Kellow, who resides at 11355 Princessa Lane in Jacksonville, for use of a computer to seduce, solicit, or lure a child; attempted lewd and lascivious behavior; travel to meet a child after using a computer to lure a child; and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

St Johns County detectives are conducting an undercover investigation targeting individuals that use the Internet to sexually exploit children.

In this case, Kellow responded to the detective online and began a conversation that turned sexual. Then, late Wednesday morning, he traveled to St. Johns County in hopes of meeting the child.

When Kellow approached the prearranged meeting location, deputies conducted a traffic stop and detained him for questioning. After the interview, Kellow was taken into custody and booked into the St Johns County Detention Facility, where he remains in lieu of $70,000.00 bond.

