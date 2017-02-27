Jimmy Johns addresses Ponte Vedra Republican Club

Dan Abel, President of the Ponte Vedra Republican Club, has invited Historic City News readers to attend their meeting on Thursday, March 2nd, when St. Johns County Commission Chairman, Jimmy Johns, is the special guest speaker.

Abel reported that Johns will allow the audience an opportunity to learn more about our local county government and will discuss what he sees as his role to steward the growth of the county.

“I love the diversity and high quality of life in St. Johns County. Each aspect of the County is like a jewel on a necklace,” Johns recently said. “We have very different and wonderful lifestyles and amenities such as Julington Creek Plantation, St Augustine, World Golf Village, Hastings, Ponte Vedra, Nocatee and many places in between. We have parks, rivers and creeks, golf and biking trails, internationally significant historical sites, cutting-edge technology companies, A-rated schools, and so much more.”

Johns grew up in Mandarin, Florida. He received dual degrees in Applied Physics from Jacksonville University and Civil Engineering from the University of Florida. In the 1990s he worked for International Paper Company in Louisiana as a project manager where he was ultimately responsible for compliance with the Federally-mandated Clean Air and Clean Water Acts. In 2004, he founded Solid Rock Engineering Consultants, Inc., where he provides land planning, design and permitting services for private and public developments across the Southeastern United States. He raised a family for the last 15 years in Julington Creek Plantation and plans to retire in the area with his wife, Kathy.

The meeting is being held at the American Legion, Post 233, located at 560 North Wilderness Trail in Ponte Vedra Beach. Sign-in for the social will be at 11:30 a.m. with lunch ($10.00) being served at 11:45 a.m. followed by the meeting and presentation from noon – 1:00 p.m.

Comments