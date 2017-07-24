Join the Lincolnville CRA Steering Committee

Lincolnville Community Redevelopment Area Steering Committee has a vacancy to fill and Historic City News readers are encouraged to apply now. The application deadline is Wednesday, July 26, with the appointment by the City Commission tentatively scheduled for the August 14 City Commission meeting.

The Steering Committee meets on the first Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m. at the Willie Galimore Community Center, located at 399 Riberia Street in St Augustine. Lincolnville residents and business owners are needed for this important volunteer board.

“The role of the LCRA Steering Committee is to discuss redevelopment activity in Lincolnville and to gather input from the area’s citizens,” a press release from the City’s Public Affairs Department advised. “The Committee makes recommendations to the St Augustine Community Redevelopment Agency regarding the best course of action for implementing the goals, programs, and projects in the Lincolnville Redevelopment Plan.”

You can download an application form from http://bit.ly/2vJ7ZG4

The Lincolnville CRA Steering Committee consists of five members who are appointed by the City Commission and serve two-year terms; with no one member serving more than two consecutive full terms. According to the By-Laws, preference is given to members who have established their primary residence within the boundaries of the Lincolnville CRA, established a business within the boundaries of the Lincolnville CRA, own real property within the boundaries of the Lincolnville CRA, or are otherwise a stakeholder within the Lincolnville CRA. Current members of the Committee:

Nicholas Noloboff, Chair

60 Weeden St.

St. Augustine, FL 32084 Nathan Baer, Vice Chair

122 Bridge St.

St Augustine, FL 32084 Rev Rory Hermann

121 De Haven St.

St. Augustine, FL 32084 Carolyn O. Wright

142 Martin Luther King Ave.

St. Augustine, FL 32084 Theresa Segal

127 Oneida St.

St. Augustine, FL 32084

If you would like additional information, call City Clerk, Darlene Galambos, at 904.825.1007, or visit her office in City Hall, 75 King Street. The Agendas and Minutes for the LCRA Steering Committee meetings are available on the St Augustine Community Redevelopment Agency website. Steering Committee members are required to adhere to Florida’s Code of Ethics.

