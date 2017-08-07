Joint School Board meeting and County budget workshop

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners will host a joint meeting with the St. Johns County School Board at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8 at the St. Johns County Administration Building, 500 San Sebastian View.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take possible action on similar interests and issues that affect both boards.

Topics of discussion could include impact fees, new development and growth, and career and technical education.

To view the agenda or the Impact Fee Study, please visit the county website.

In conjunction with the annual budget process, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners has informed local Historic City News reporters that they are hosting a Budget Workshop at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8 at the St. Johns County Administration Building, 500 San Sebastian View.

The workshop is open to the public and public comment will be heard.

The purpose of the workshop is to review and discuss the Fiscal Year 2018 recommended budget.

AGENDA: SPECIAL MEETING 2018 BUDGET WORKSHOP

• Call to Order by Chair

• Roll Call by the Clerk of the Court

• Public Comment

• Additions/Deletions to Regular Agenda

• Approval of Regular Agenda

• Presenter – Jesse Dunn, Director, Office of Management & Budget

Board of County Commissioner Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Workshop

The State of Florida, through the Truth in Millage Act (TRIM), obligates that the County follow a precise process in the establishment of its annual budget. A Recommended Budget was prepared and presented to the Board of County Commissioners on July 18, 2017.

As part of that meeting, the Board of County Commissioners requested a budget workshop to review the Administrator’s Recommended Budget. That workshop has been set for August 8th at 5:30 pm in the County Auditorium.

On August 1st, the Board of County Commissioners approved the tentative Millage rates for the County’s TRIM mailing and approved September 5, 2017 @ 5:30 PM in the County Auditorium as the Date, Time and Place of the first public hearing for the adoption of the FY 2018 Annual Budget.

