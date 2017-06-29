July 4th Anastasia Boulevard shuttle available 6:00-midnight

A free Park & Ride Shuttle will be available on July 4, from 6:00 p.m. until midnight from parking locations along Anastasia Boulevard to the Bridge of Lions.

Passengers may park for FREE at:

Anastasia Baptist Church (1650 A1A South)

Augustine Amphitheatre (1340-C A1A South)

B. Hunt Elementary School (125 Magnolia Dr.)

Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park (999 Anastasia Blvd.)

After the fireworks, the shuttle will pick-up passengers at the drop-off point at the Bridge of Lions. Old Town Trolley Tours and Ripley’s Red Train Tours are providing a dozen buses for the free shuttle service.

For more information, call 904.825.4279 or by e-mail Mobility@CityStAug.com

