Kiwanis delivers scholarship award to Technical College

The Kiwanis Club of Historic St Augustine recently honored the memory of a long-time member during the presentation of its first ever Richard Welty scholarship award.

Wayne Howell announced to local Historic City News reporters that the $600 financial scholarship was named after Welty who passed away late last year.

Club President Bob Wagner made the presentation to Susan Graham, Adult Education Steering Committee Chairperson of the First Coast Technical College in St Augustine.

In addition to Wagner and Graham, the inaugural presentation was attended by Richard Welty’s wife, Patricia, and son Jason.

