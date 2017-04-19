Last call for summer lifeguard jobs in St Johns County

Historic City News received a last-minute call that St Johns County Marine Rescue is still looking for a few more lifeguards to help protect local beaches this summer.
If you are looking for a great summer job opportunity don’t miss this. The final orientation meeting is Wednesday, April 19, 2017 starting at 6:00 p.m.
“All of the necessary employment information you need will be available to help get you eligible for hire,” a spokesman told local reporters. “If you can’t make orientation but are still interested in the employment process please contact us directly.”
Marine Rescue Lifeguard Orientation:
Wednesday April 19, 2017
366 A1A Beach Boulevard
Next to Fire Station 7 and the St. Augustine Beach Pier
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Additional information requests may be addressed to jearl@sjcfl.us.