Last call for temporary coastal armoring permits

Chairman of the St Johns County Board of Commissioners, James Johns, would like to notify all Historic City News readers that the local state of emergency, in place since October 7, 2016, is not anticipated to be extended past the expiration date of January 10th.

Remaining residents along the beach who require temporary coastal armoring permits are encouraged to apply no later than January 10, 2017.

Residents requiring permits for minimal sand replacement, minor repairs, and temporary armoring along the coastline are encouraged to call 904.827.6800.

Additional information and applications are available on the web

