Latvala candidacy signals political attacks will get nasty

Today, Florida GOP state Senator Jack Latvala kicked off his candidacy in the race for governor. Historic City News political reporters foresee his entrance into the race as the beginning of what will be a long and expensive primary; continuing to expand as more candidates get in.

Early indications show there will be no love lost between next year’s gubernatorial candidates. Latvala himself did not mince words about his reputation as a sharp elbowed politician.

“A lot of times people will say I’m an a-hole, and they also say, but he’s my a-hole,” Latvala told the morning crowd. “My constituents have traditionally liked having somebody like me. I’m going to get in people’s faces if I need to.”

The attacks are already flying. Last Friday, Republican Adam Putnam came under fire for past congressional votes. Even though Richard Corcoran hasn’t entered the race, his pollster already blasted Putnam for being pro-amnesty as a congressman.

“The Florida Republican primary is about to become an all-out melee,” said DGA Communications Director Jared Leopold. “The attacks are flying already – and the candidates are busy racing to the far right-wing. It’s hard to know who’ll come out of this intra-party fight, but whoever wins will be deeply damaged by a messy Republican primary.”

