Historic City News readers are invited to learn about the history of the Guana Peninsula when the Guana-Tolomato-Matanzas Research Reserve hosts their next free monthly guided exploration hike July 1, 2017.

On the first Saturday of every month, visitors can experience the natural biodiversity of the reserve during a guided hike.

“Hear about the peninsula’s 5,000 years of human history, including how native peoples used estuarine resources, what European plantation life was like and current efforts to learn about and save these resources,” Reserve spokesman Patrician Price told local reporters.

If you would like to attend Monday, from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., reserve a spot online. Participants will meet at the Research Reserve’s Trailhead Pavilion located west of the Guana Dam in Ponte Vedra Beach.

There is a $3 per vehicle parking fee, but the event is free.

Learn more about this month’s events, Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable closed toe shoes. For more information, call 904-823-4500.

