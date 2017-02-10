LeEco’s one-day sale includes phones, large-screen TVs – CNET

Josh Miller/CNET

LeEco, a Chinese electronics maker, bills itself as making high-end products for budget prices. The truth is that the real deals on LeEco’s products are to be had during its flash sales. The next one falls on Valentine’s Day.

The sale begins Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. ET and will end when products are sold out or at 11:59 p.m. ET. CNET reviewed the LePro3 phone and gave it 3.5 stars at its list price of $399. Here are the details:

Le Pro3 phone in rose gold — $319 ($80 instant rebate applied toward the suggested retail price of $399).

Super4 X65 4K TV — $849 ($350 instant rebate applied toward the suggested retail price of $1,399).

uMax85 4K TV — $5,499.

Customers who buy any of these products will get a three-month trial of DirecTV Now and three free months of EcoPass, which includes entertainment, cloud services and discounts.

Comments