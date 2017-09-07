Legal resources available to help protect Floridians

The Florida Bar shared some essential information and guidance for Historic City News readers who may be affected by Hurricane Irma.

The Florida Bar’s “Mass Disaster” consumer guide provides information for consumers on whom to contact for legal assistance and how to protect their legal rights in the event of a mass disaster. The following are additional resources that Floridians can access to help protect them and their families before, during and after a storm.

Florida Free Legal Answers

Attorneys can be an invaluable help to many in need, both before and after a storm passes. More than 500 attorneys in Florida have already signed up to volunteer through Florida Free Legal Answers, a cooperative effort between The Florida Bar and the American Bar Association. The program operates as an online advice clinic to match low-income Floridians with licensed attorneys who can answer basic legal questions. However, the Bar has already requested, and the ABA has approved, a temporary increase of the qualifying cap so that all Floridians can access florida.freelegalanswers.org and post questions relating to Hurricane Irma.

FEMA Legal Assistance Hotline

After Hurricane Irma makes landfall and upon notification by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a toll-free legal aid hotline for low-income hurricane victims will be activated. The service, which is a partnership between The American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division, will provide qualifying residents with storm-related legal help across a range of topics. These include assistance with securing FEMA and other benefits; assistance with life, medical and property insurance claims; help with home repair contracts and contractors; replacement of wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the storm; assistance with consumer protection matters; and counseling on landlord/tenant problems.

Unlawful Solicitations

Florida citizens should use caution and good judgment in any emergency, particularly when dealing with representatives of insurance companies or direct contact from lawyers. Any contact by a lawyer or a lawyer’s representative in person or by telephone asking to handle a specific case is a direct violation of The Florida Bar’s disciplinary rules unless the injured party has asked the lawyer to contact them. Only a lawyer can give legal advice and provide legal services. Florida Bar rules also prohibit a lawyer from writing or emailing within 30 daysof an accident unless they have been specifically asked to provide information. To report an unlawful contact or the unlicensed practice of law, please contact The Florida Bar by calling toll free (866) 352-0707.

Unethical Conduct & Price Gouging

Hurricanes and other natural disasters can unfortunately increase incidents of fraud, which is why it is important to stay alert. Attorney General Pam Bondi has already activated Florida’s price gouging hotline for all consumers in Florida.

State law prohibits extreme increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotels, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of an officially declared emergency. Anyone who suspects price gouging during this declared state of emergency should report it to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.

Any problems with an insurance company can be directed to the Office of the Attorney General of Floridaat (866) 966-7226 or the Florida Department of Financial Services at (800) 342-2762.

Those who feel they have been unfairly treated by a lawyer should contact The Florida Bar’s Attorney Consumer Assistance Program (ACAP) at (866) 352-0707. The Florida Bar is responsible for prosecuting unethical lawyers for sanctions to be imposed by the Supreme Court of Florida.

Florida state courts and Florida Bar offices will be closed on Friday, September 8. Please check the Florida Supreme Court webpage for updates on all court closures and tolling orders. The Florida Bar website will also be updating information as we receive it.

The safety and security of all Floridians is the utmost concern, which is why the Bar urges everyone to take precaution and follow any instruction set forward by local law enforcement agencies.

