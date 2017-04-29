Let’s work together to keep our democracy in the Sunshine

Defending the public’s access to our government has never been more important – and rarely has that access been more threatened.

Florida legislators are once again lining up an array of bills to further erode our public records and Government in the Sunshine laws. The Florida First Amendment Foundation needs you to join Historic City News to fight for the rights Floridians long ago established.

Please join us by donating to support the First Amendment Foundation’s work and by becoming a member of our organization. It’s easy at https://floridafaf.networkforgood.com/

Let’s keep the sun shining on Florida’s Sunshine Laws.

