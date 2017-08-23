Letter: Citizens deserve vote before monuments removed

Susan Rathbone

Anastasia Island, FL

Dear Historic City News editor:

The issue of removing our historic statues and monuments relating to the Civil War has recently been brought up to the City of Saint Augustine leadership.

This is a very sensitive issue and opinions differ across the city and thus, deserves input via ballot by all citizens.

In the meantime, I would request that theses monuments be protected immediately by the St. Augustine Police Department until a fair and balanced decision can be made. I would hate to see any group of citizens take it upon themselves to remove them, especially if it is not desired by a majority.

