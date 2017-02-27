Letter: Encouraged to see people speak up at rally

Bill McClure
Crescent Beach, FL
Dear Historic City News editor:
With more than 300 people in attendance on the lawn of the Historic Castillo de San Marcos today, I was very encouraged to see people speak up in support of moving the nation and this county forward.
Among those in attendance today, I met a Navaho Indian, Cuban refugee, German parliament member, and immigrants from Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.
- They understood security for Americans.
- They understood that hard work allows for economic prosperity and personal growth.
- They understood that healthcare averaging $700 a month, is not “affordable healthcare”.
- They understood that if corporations build plants here in America, Americans will have manufacturing jobs.
- They understood that American companies cannot hide their money abroad to avoid taxes.
- They understood that lower taxes lead to higher take home pay.
- They understood that Donald Trump is President of the United States.
It’s time to move on and unify for a better life.