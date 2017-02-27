Letter: Encouraged to see people speak up at rally

Bill McClure

Crescent Beach, FL

Dear Historic City News editor:

With more than 300 people in attendance on the lawn of the Historic Castillo de San Marcos today, I was very encouraged to see people speak up in support of moving the nation and this county forward.

Among those in attendance today, I met a Navaho Indian, Cuban refugee, German parliament member, and immigrants from Europe, Africa, and other parts of the world.

They understood security for Americans.

They understood that hard work allows for economic prosperity and personal growth.

They understood that healthcare averaging $700 a month, is not “affordable healthcare”.

They understood that if corporations build plants here in America, Americans will have manufacturing jobs.

They understood that American companies cannot hide their money abroad to avoid taxes.

They understood that lower taxes lead to higher take home pay.

They understood that Donald Trump is President of the United States.

It’s time to move on and unify for a better life.

