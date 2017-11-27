Letter: End pay for school board members

District 1 – Beverly Slough
District 2 – Tommy Allen, Chair
District 3 – Bill Mignon, Vice Chair
District 4 – Kelly Barrera
District 5 – Patrick Canan
Jay Bliss
St Augustine, FL
The notion that an elected school board member should receive pay is a gross misuse of school tax monies.
Clearly, with a $ $35,501 perk, plus benefits, many covet the position.
This is not how public education should be managed.
In 75% of districts throughout our country, civic leaders speak for the welfare of our public education–and they do it without pay.
We automatically introduce corrupt ideals into the system when we pay school board members.
School Board meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 9:00 a.m. at the School Board Administration Building at 40 Orange Street, unless otherwise posted. Workshops are held at 8:30 a.m. on the first and fourth Tuesday of the month as needed.