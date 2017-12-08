Letter: Historic City News is a vital link between government and people

Teresa H Monson

St. Johns River Water Management District

Dear Historic City News editor:

On behalf of the St. Johns River Water Management District media team, I would like to thank Historic City News for helping share our messages with your readers on issues and projects related to Florida’s water.

This year demonstrated that Florida’s weather is indeed fickle, with springtime drought conditions, wildfires and a hurricane that saturated the entire state, creating historically high water levels.

While we look forward to the new year and maintaining our focus on customer service and professional expertise, we know that you have established a vital link between government and the people we serve.

I hope I can count on Historic City News’ continued coverage and look forward to working with you in the coming year. Wishing you and yours a happy holiday season!

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments