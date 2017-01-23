Letter: Indivisible St Johns organizational meeting

Karen Neff

St Augustine, FL

Dear Historic City News editor:

Kudos to the 1000+ citizens of St. Augustine and St Johns County who attended the Unity in Community march and rally last Saturday, January 21, 2017 to express their concern for our environment, our schools, and the lack of respect for certain sub-groups of our population.

As one of the event organizers I watched in awe and gratitude as people of all ages, hues, shapes and sizes peacefully poured across the bridge and into the Plaza to listen to speakers on a variety of topics, affirming their belief in the importance of respect, inclusion, and acceptance of all members of our community.

Also affirmed was our commitment to our environment, educational system, and services available to those among us without access to basic resources such as food, shelter, a stable income, and healthcare.

Since Saturday many have inquired as to what will come next to keep the momentum going. To those folks and others who were not at the event but want to become involved going forward, please know that our group is involved in the national Indivisible movement

We will be holding an organizational meeting on Monday, January 30, at the Gallimore Center on Riberia St. from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 pm. For more information, go to Indivisible-St-Johns.blogspot.com website or email us at indivisible.st.johns@gmail.com.

