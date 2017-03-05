Letter: Lions mandated to fully promote City shuttle

Dominic Mercurio, III Chairman

St. Augustine Lions Seafood Festival

Dear Historic City News editor:

The St. Augustine Lions Seafood Festival “shuttle” was NOT managed, operated, staffed or even designed by the Lions Seafood Festival, the St Augustine Lions Foundation or the St. Augustine Lions club.

The shuttle was a project of the City of St. Augustine.

We were mandated, as a condition to receiving a permit for the festival, that we must fully promote their shuttle and reimburse the city for their shuttle service.

The shuttle was not dedicated to our event and anyone could ride it, regardless of where they were going.

Contact the city with complaints.

