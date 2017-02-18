Letter: Newspaper fails at journalism, tries community organizing

Dave Heimbold

Saint Augustine Tea Party Media Chair

Saint Augustine, FL

Dear Historic City News editor:

What you see here are the Town Criers, a committee of the Saint Augustine Tea Party, passing through the mob of Occupiers that camped out at Plaza de La Constitucion at the foot of St. George Street in 2011.

This mob of leftist agitators could do nothing but “disturb the peace”, pee and defecate in the bushes and litter the Plaza while screaming in people’s faces, “We’re the 99! We’re the 99.”

The St. Augustine Record, at the time, supported the event in glowing terms and reported that Terry Buchenmeyer was an organizer. What they didn’t report was Buchenmeyer’s 40 year connection with the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW). The Union has strong Communist associations going all the way back to 1905.

Now we have the same Marxist organizer back in town with the Left’s newest Communist-Front-Organization. Today the Occupiers are known as “Indivisible St Johns”.

And guess where they are meeting? Yep, the St. Augustine Record’s office. A new group of gullibles is being schooled on how to agitate elected officials at city, county, state and federal levels. And guess who the teacher is? It’s Tia Mitchell, State House Bureau Chief for the Florida Times Union. The local print media is in a new business: the Community Organizing Business! They have abandoned journalism for “fake news”, also known as Propaganda.

The local Tea Party has informed the highest officials at Morris Communications of the Record’s Community Organizing activity. Marxist organizers, just as they were in 2011, are applying Saul Alinsky tactics to bring hell to local, peaceful cities like St. Augustine. Don’t be fooled, they are NOT the Tea Party. They are Communist agitators! The Record and The Times Union are complicit.

It is time that these agents of the Communist Left learn that the Political Correctness (PC) shield will no longer hide their deception. Read all About It at www.staugtea.com

Photo credits: © 2017 Historic City News contributed photograph by Rhonda Parker

