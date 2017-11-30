Letter: Protest claims flawed process being used at Beach

Dr. Michel S. Pawlowski

St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Dear Historic City News readers:

I am submitting a formal protest to the St Augustine Beach city manager, Max Royle and Beverly Raddatz, as well as Mayor Rich O’Brien, and Commissioners George, England, and Kostka, concerning the application process and scheduled interviews to fill the vacancy on the city commission created by the resignation of former commissioner Gary Snodgrass.

I have notified St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes of my protest. The interview process supposedly scheduled for December 4 must be rescheduled, because the application process does NOT fulfill the requirements for an individual seeking elective public office.

The process to fill the vacancy is currently flawed, candidates need to be informed of the additional requirements that need to be satisfied in filling out the application for public office.

I suggest that the City Commission and City Manager address this situation appropriately as the interviews need to be rescheduled.

I want to be informed as to how this situation is going to be resolved. If the city cannot resolve this protest in conformance with requirements for public office, then I look forward to a special election.

