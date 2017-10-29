Letter: Should commission be allowed to ignore speakers?

Jane Marshall

St Augustine Shores, FL

Dear Historic City News editor:

I did not want to be disrespectful during Monday night’s city commission meeting when commissioner Neville misstated my race, however, I wrote him a polite e-mail after the meeting asking for a public correction which he has ignored. His response may have been more upsetting than his original mistake.

This is my e-mail to Mr. Neville:

Sent: Monday, October 23, 2017 11:30 PM

To: Todd Neville; Nancy Shaver

Subject: Request for correction

Good morning,

I am Jane Marshall.

I spoke last night to keep the statues. In the United States a black person has 1% black in them and I have a lot more than that. Mr. Neville made a comment that no black people were in favor of the statue.

I would like to inform you that you assumed my race. Even with my blonde hair blue eyed child. My grandparents are from Barbados and I am Caribbean black.

Please make a public correction. I did not want to be disrespectful when you were speaking.

Have a blessed day

This was Mr. Neville’s response:

On Oct 25, 2017, at 1:24 PM, Todd Neville <tneville@citystaug.com> wrote:

Dear Jane,

Thank you for taking the time to reach out and inform me regarding your thoughts on the monument.

Monday night laid the path for the future of the monument which will ultimately help our City improve its public space for all residents and visitors.

Staying informed and engaged is a crucial component to being a great citizen, and I thank you for that. I look forward to hearing from you in the future.

Sincerely,

Todd Neville

Commissioner Seat 4

City of St. Augustine

I replied to Mr. Neville, again:

Date: October 27, 2017 at 8:36:42 AM EDT

To: Todd Neville <tneville@citystaug.com>, Nancy Shaver <nshaver@citystaug.com>

Subject: Re: Request for correction

Sir,

With all due respect, you did not read my email. I find it insulting that now, after ignoring my race, you sent me a copy and paste response that had nothing to do with what I am talking about!! Maybe we should sit down in person and chat about this. Your lack of interest displayed by not reading an email concerns me.

