Letter: They are more than just names

Rita Pellicer Zimmerle

St Augustine, FL

Dear Historic City News readers:

This has also been directed to commissioner Neville because of his comments on the confederate memorial in the Plaza de la Constitucion.

These are the forty-four (44) men who left St. Augustine to defend their homeland whose names are inscribed on the monument. These men left St. Augustine with high hopes, but never lived to return to the land they loved. This list is of the men and what happened to them.

Look at the list.

Joseph Andreu – killed at Murfreesboro, 1863

Francis Baya – died at Johnson’s Island Prison

Casmiro Benet – – killed at Appomattox, 1865

Henry Bridier – died in Mobile in hospital, 1863

Louis Bridier – died in Mobile in hospital, 1863

Henry Bryan- killed at Petersburg, 1864

Samuel Buffington – killed at Petersburg, 1864

Napiano Capalla – killed at Petersburg, 1864

Gaspar Capparas – killed at Petersburg, 1864

R. Francis Dancy – killed at Chancellorsville, 1863

Henry G. Dunham – killed at Chancellorsville, 1863

Abraham Dupont – killed at Chancellorsville, 1863

William Dupont – unknown grave out of Florida

Andrew Floyd – killed at Chancellorsville, 1863

Phillip Gomez – killed at Chancellorsville, 1863

Archibald Gould – killed at Murfreesboro, 1863

James Hanson – died in prison after Antietam, 1862

William J. Hardee – died in prison hospital

Edward C. Humphries – died in prison hospital

James Hurlbur – died in prison hospital

Jose Irwin- dies in prison hospital

John M. Llambias – died in hospital in Danville, KY

Alfonse Lopez – died in Perryville, 1862

Antonio Lopez – died in Perryville, 1862

Peter Masters – died a prisoner

Antonio Mickler – died hospital in Richmond, VA

Jacob Mickler – died in Florida, 1864

Joseph Noda – died in Florida, 1864

Eusebio Pacetti – died in Florida, 1864

Edward Papy – captured near Dalton, GA, died in Fort Delaware prison

Frank Papy – died in hospital

Marine Papy – killed in battle at Seven Pines, 1862

Bartolo Pinkham – captured near Dalton, GA, died in Fort Delaware prison

John Ponce – killed Battle of the Wilderness, May 1864

Thomas Ponce – Killed Battle of the Wilderness, May 1864

Nathaniel Powers – killed Battle of the Wilderness, May 1864

Felix Rante – killed at Petersburg, 1864

R. Jenckes Reid – killed Battle of the Wilderness, May 1864

Richard Russell – killed at Petersburg, 1864

John Stevens – died in Kentucky, 1862

Hanaro Triay – died in prison

James Walton – killed at Murfreesboro, 1863

Frank W. Weems – killed at Murfreesboro, 1863

J. Westcott Willard – killed at Murfreesboro, 1863

They are more than just names; they lived here, they loved here, they gave their lives, so others could hope to have the freedom that many dream of experiencing.

They were military veterans, and deserve for their monument to continue to stand where it has stood for over one hundred years. Please don’t move the monument!

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments