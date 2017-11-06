Letter: They are more than just names
Rita Pellicer Zimmerle
St Augustine, FL
Dear Historic City News readers:
This has also been directed to commissioner Neville because of his comments on the confederate memorial in the Plaza de la Constitucion.
These are the forty-four (44) men who left St. Augustine to defend their homeland whose names are inscribed on the monument. These men left St. Augustine with high hopes, but never lived to return to the land they loved. This list is of the men and what happened to them.
Look at the list.
- Joseph Andreu – killed at Murfreesboro, 1863
- Francis Baya – died at Johnson’s Island Prison
- Casmiro Benet – – killed at Appomattox, 1865
- Henry Bridier – died in Mobile in hospital, 1863
- Louis Bridier – died in Mobile in hospital, 1863
- Henry Bryan- killed at Petersburg, 1864
- Samuel Buffington – killed at Petersburg, 1864
- Napiano Capalla – killed at Petersburg, 1864
- Gaspar Capparas – killed at Petersburg, 1864
- R. Francis Dancy – killed at Chancellorsville, 1863
- Henry G. Dunham – killed at Chancellorsville, 1863
- Abraham Dupont – killed at Chancellorsville, 1863
- William Dupont – unknown grave out of Florida
- Andrew Floyd – killed at Chancellorsville, 1863
- Phillip Gomez – killed at Chancellorsville, 1863
- Archibald Gould – killed at Murfreesboro, 1863
- James Hanson – died in prison after Antietam, 1862
- William J. Hardee – died in prison hospital
- Edward C. Humphries – died in prison hospital
- James Hurlbur – died in prison hospital
- Jose Irwin- dies in prison hospital
- John M. Llambias – died in hospital in Danville, KY
- Alfonse Lopez – died in Perryville, 1862
- Antonio Lopez – died in Perryville, 1862
- Peter Masters – died a prisoner
- Antonio Mickler – died hospital in Richmond, VA
- Jacob Mickler – died in Florida, 1864
- Joseph Noda – died in Florida, 1864
- Eusebio Pacetti – died in Florida, 1864
- Edward Papy – captured near Dalton, GA, died in Fort Delaware prison
- Frank Papy – died in hospital
- Marine Papy – killed in battle at Seven Pines, 1862
- Bartolo Pinkham – captured near Dalton, GA, died in Fort Delaware prison
- John Ponce – killed Battle of the Wilderness, May 1864
- Thomas Ponce – Killed Battle of the Wilderness, May 1864
- Nathaniel Powers – killed Battle of the Wilderness, May 1864
- Felix Rante – killed at Petersburg, 1864
- R. Jenckes Reid – killed Battle of the Wilderness, May 1864
- Richard Russell – killed at Petersburg, 1864
- John Stevens – died in Kentucky, 1862
- Hanaro Triay – died in prison
- James Walton – killed at Murfreesboro, 1863
- Frank W. Weems – killed at Murfreesboro, 1863
- J. Westcott Willard – killed at Murfreesboro, 1863
They are more than just names; they lived here, they loved here, they gave their lives, so others could hope to have the freedom that many dream of experiencing.
They were military veterans, and deserve for their monument to continue to stand where it has stood for over one hundred years. Please don’t move the monument!