Letter: Why haven’t police released crash information?

Sandra Conners

St. Augustine, FL

Dear Historic City News editor:

Can anyone PLEASE give me some more information about the accident February 15th just after 8:00 p.m. on US-1 and SR-207? I was directly involved; missing a head-on collision by inches, so, for my own sanity, I need to know.

I cannot believe the St Augustine City Police have not released any information or maybe the news media is withholding information for some reason?

I called 9-1-1 just after 8:00 p.m. and was pretty much told to “hang up and go home” if I was not hurt. I told the dispatcher that I was a witness and was almost hit, head-on, as the vehicle was still traveling the wrong way on US-1 North. I guess it didn’t matter.

Well here is my story anyway:

I was traveling south on US-1, passing the Showboat Car Wash. I saw a vehicle erratically turning off SR-207 onto US-1, heading north in the southbound lane. The headlights were coming straight for me.

The vehicle seemed to be speeding up; and, by the time I was in front of Owens, reality set in! I was going to die or be severely injured if I did not react. I laid on the horn, slammed on the brakes and pulled the wheel to the right. I was so close that I could feel the vehicle pass. I was in disbelief.

Worried about any cars behind me, I immediately dialed 9-1-1. As I turned right onto SR-207, I noticed three cars in the Moultrie Road intersection in front of me. It appeared that they had also encountered the runaway driver who must have been traveling on the wrong side of SR-207. I wondered if the driver was fleeing this first accident and was trying to get away.

If anyone knows anything more about the poor people who were not as fortunate as I was, please let me know! If anyone knows why this driver did what they did, please let me know! This has been haunting me because there is no information available and it was a very severe accident.

Thank you to Historic City News, at least you posted some pictures.

Comments