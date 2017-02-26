Lieutenant firefighter jailed for attempted carjacking

Early Sunday morning at about 12:45 a.m., Historic City News learned that St Augustine Police were called to assist two employees of Prohibition Kitchen who had detained an aggressive customer.

Upon their arrival, police identified 37-year-old Jacksonville Fire Rescue Lieutenant John Lopez II as the man witnesses say battered a woman and attempted to steal her car.

A witness sitting inside the victim’s car as well as two witnesses that were in the parking lot, all stated that Lopez came up to the driver’s door and ordered the victim out of the car several times.

Lopez opened the driver’s door and grabbed the victim, attempting to forcefully remove her from her vehicle. When he slammed her onto the concrete, employees stepped in; taking Lopez to the ground and detaining him until police arrived.

Lopez was transported to the St. Johns County Jail without incident and charged with attempted carjacking without a firearm. He remains in custody in lieu of $5,000 bond.

