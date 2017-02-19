Light Up with the Lightner

Lightner Museum Curator Barry Myers has announced to local Historic City News reporters an opportunity to experience an intimate encounter with a special collection of tobacco accoutrements and their finery during the Curator’s Tour on March 1, 2017.

Guests will get an in-depth glance of Otto Lightner’s collection of everything tobacco related from art, smoking etiquette, accessories, and the history of this popular past time from the turn of the 19th century to the 1920’s and beyond.

“This month’s tour will be given by me and Lightner Museum Director Robert Harper,” Myers said. ” We will be approaching the topic of smoking from an artistic perspective only, there will be no smoking at the Lightner Museum.”

Admission is free for St. Johns County residents, with valid identification, and tours are included in the regular admission price for other guests.

The Curator’s Tours begin in the front lobby of the Museum at 10:00 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.

The Lightner Museum is a non-profit cultural institution sustained by the generous support of individuals, businesses and sponsors. Donations are appreciated and will be accepted after the tour.

