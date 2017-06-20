Limited access to Butler Beach boat ramp

Michael Ryan, Director of Communications for St Johns County, has informed local Historic City News reporters that the Butler Beach boat ramp will have limited access from June 21 through October 8, 2017.

A dredging project that will improve navigability to the ramp for public use is responsible for the partial closure. Heavy equipment and construction crews will be on site, partially blocking access to a portion of the parking lot throughout the duration of the project.

Patrons of the Butler Beach boat ramp are urged to exercise caution in the parking lot, on the boat ramp, and in the water near the ramp.

St. Johns County would like to thank residents and visitors for their patience as staff works to improve this public facility.

Share Historic City News article

Comments