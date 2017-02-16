Lincolnville Porch Fest this Saturday

Historic City News readers should use extra caution Saturday, February 18th

as pedestrian traffic is expected to be heavier than normal during the “Lincolnville Porch Fest”.

Musical performances can be enjoyed at six Lincolnville locations from noon until 9:00 p.m.

“Free satellite parking is available at Eddie Vickers Park with complimentary shuttle transportation provided to all locations to alleviate the need to park in the neighborhood,” organizers told local media.

The announced venues are:

30 Martin Luther King Avenue

86 Martin Luther King Avenue

165 Martin Luther King Avenue

85 Duero Street

139 Twine Street

158 Oneida Street

For more information, visit Facebook.com/Lincolnvilleporchfest

