Lincolnville Porch Fest this Saturday

Historic City News readers should use extra caution Saturday, February 18th
as pedestrian traffic is expected to be heavier than normal during the “Lincolnville Porch Fest”.
Musical performances can be enjoyed at six Lincolnville locations from noon until 9:00 p.m.
“Free satellite parking is available at Eddie Vickers Park with complimentary shuttle transportation provided to all locations to alleviate the need to park in the neighborhood,” organizers told local media.
The announced venues are:
- 30 Martin Luther King Avenue
- 86 Martin Luther King Avenue
- 165 Martin Luther King Avenue
- 85 Duero Street
- 139 Twine Street
- 158 Oneida Street
For more information, visit Facebook.com/Lincolnvilleporchfest