Lineman shocked while repairing power lines

St Johns County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Jeremy Robshaw reported to Historic City News that emergency medical personnel responded to the 3200 block of SR-13 tonight after a lineman was shocked while repairing power lines damaged by Hurricane Irma.

The patient was stabilized for transportation at the scene. Although seriously injured, the Florida Power and Light Company employee was reported to be conscious and breathing.

The incident was reported at about 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night. The identity of the worker was not available at this time, or whether he was one of many out of state contractors retained by FPL. The name of the hospital was not known by a local law enforcement spokesman.

