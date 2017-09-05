Links to hurricane preparedness

As Historic City News readers are aware, Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a Category 5 Hurricane and is currently moving west across the Atlantic Ocean. While we hope for the best, there is a possibility that Irma could have a severe impact on Northeast Florida, and we must be prepared for the worst.
Yesterday, Governor Scott issued a State of Emergency to prepare Florida for Hurricane Irma, which allows our emergency management officials to act swiftly in the best interest of Floridians.
We are in direct contact with the St. Johns County Emergency Operation Center and we will keep you updated with information and resources.
Follow our headlines as they are posted at https://twitter.com/HistoricCity and bookmark these resources:
Create a plan
http://www.floridadisaster.org/getaplan/
Supply kit
http://www.floridadisaster.org/supplykit.htm
Know your evacuation zone
http://www.sjcemergencymanagement.org/pdf-maps/evaczones%208×11.pdf
Track the storm
http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/