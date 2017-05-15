Lions offer free glucose and vision screening

On Saturday May 27th, all Historic City News readers are invited to participate in a free glucose and vision screening event being conducted by the Lions Club of St. Augustine.

These free tests provide early detection of issues related to both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

“Many people are diabetic and do not know it,” Mark Kaffee, Chairman of the Lions Club Diabetic Awareness Committee told local news reporters. “People with diabetes are at risk of losing their eyesight due to diabetic eye disease. These simple tests are being offered to build community awareness and will provide the opportunity to become proactive with your health.”

The St. Augustine Lions Club has acted to help detect early problems through the Diabetes Awareness and Action Program and will be hosting eye screening and glucose screening on May 27th from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the St Johns County Main Library; located at 1960 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St Augustine.

All people with diabetes are at risk. According to Kaffee, diabetes is the leading cause of new-onset blindness in many countries. Those who have been diagnosed with diabetes should get a comprehensive, dilated eye exam at least once a year.

