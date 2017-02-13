Listen to Smash Mouth’s ‘All Star’ with Windows XP sounds – CNET

Either your nightmares or your dreams are about to be realized with YouTube user James Nielssen’s bizarre remix of the Smash Mouth hit “All Star” done with Windows XP sounds. It kicks off with the memorable XP error sound and soon rolls into a nutty version of the song that will bring back sweet memories of you yelling in frustration at your PC.

The real star of the show here is Clippy, the much-maligned digital assistant shaped like a paperclip with googly eyes. Clippy floats across the screen, multiplies and begs us to end its suffering. Mercifully, the video, posted Friday, is only about a minute long.

Nielssen is hitting the weird “All Star” variations pretty hard on his YouTube channel. He also released a version where the words are ordered by their Scrabble scores and one where the vocals keep getting higher as the backing track gets lower.

And who could forget his video of “All Star” where every single word is “somebody”? That delightful monstrosity racked up over 2.7 million views. The Windows XP tune has topped 500,000 views so far, which is also exactly the number of people who got the song lodged in their brains on a never-ending loop.

Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Comments